KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, May the 7th

Highs got to the upper 80s with strong winds and gust throughout the day. A few storms have the potential to pop up this evening. Overnight a cold front brings early light showers for Friday and highs in the mid 70s. Winds stay on the strong side which could make it feel cooler.

The cool temperatures last a little bit longer on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday we get back to a normal pattern of mid 80s and sunny conditions. This pattern continues into the week with a few possibilities for storms on Tuesday.

