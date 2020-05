A few storms passed through the southern part of the Concho Valley. Some were severe with strong winds and lightning. Through the evening it starts to quiet down for the entire evening. Highs got to the upper 80s. For the weekend warm and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

This pattern of sunshine and 90s stays with the Concho Valley. A high pressure over Wyoming keeps clear skies and warm air from the south in our area.