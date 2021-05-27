KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, May the 27th

Partly cloudy skies with highs got to the upper 90s. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11p.m. Early in the evening a few strong storms from along the dry line and move East. Overnight lows get down to the upper 60s and a few places getting to the low 70s.

Upper atmosphere lift on Friday and Saturday lead to pop up showers. Friday night is the timing for these showers and a few storms for the Concho Valley. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s. Temperatures are slowly cooling down into the 80s.

Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures. Temperatures get in the 80s for highs. There is plenty of moisture in our atmosphere to keep rain chances through next week. The rain chances clear out by end of next week.