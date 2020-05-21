KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, May the 21st

A clear and sunny start to the day with highs getting into the mid 90s. A fe clouds roll in for the evening along with some slight pop-up showers. We do have a slight risk for these pop-up storms to become severe with strong winds and lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for some counties in the Concho Valley until 11pm.

The slight chance of showers and storms continue for the next several days. The weekend the dry front moves closer to the Concho Valley which brings up our rain chances during the evening and late. Next week a cold front brings even more rain chances late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures get back to normal this time of year.