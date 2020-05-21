KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, May the 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A clear and sunny start to the day with highs getting into the mid 90s. A fe clouds roll in for the evening along with some slight pop-up showers. We do have a slight risk for these pop-up storms to become severe with strong winds and lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for some counties in the Concho Valley until 11pm.

The slight chance of showers and storms continue for the next several days. The weekend the dry front moves closer to the Concho Valley which brings up our rain chances during the evening and late. Next week a cold front brings even more rain chances late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures get back to normal this time of year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.