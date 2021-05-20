KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, May the 20th

We get a rain break for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures warm up as well getting in to the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies make for a nice end to the week.

The weekend brings another round of showers, storms and cloudy skies. The timing of these storms are around the heat of the day, later in the afternoon and the evening. We could see our coolest temperatures on the weekend in the low 80s with a few upper 70s. Looking forward to next week a slight chance of showers due to dry line and low pressure system.