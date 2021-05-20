KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, May the 20th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 62°

Friday

89° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 89° 67°

Saturday

80° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 43% 80° 66°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Monday

83° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Tuesday

85° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 88° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

76°

10 PM
Clear
1%
76°

73°

11 PM
Clear
1%
73°

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
2%
69°

67°

2 AM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
5%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
6%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
7%
64°

62°

6 AM
Clear
8%
62°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
63°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
70°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

We get a rain break for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures warm up as well getting in to the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies make for a nice end to the week.

The weekend brings another round of showers, storms and cloudy skies. The timing of these storms are around the heat of the day, later in the afternoon and the evening. We could see our coolest temperatures on the weekend in the low 80s with a few upper 70s. Looking forward to next week a slight chance of showers due to dry line and low pressure system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.