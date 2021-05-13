KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, May the 13th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 57°

Friday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 65°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 82° 65°

Sunday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 67°

Monday

87° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 87° 64°

Tuesday

76° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 76° 62°

Wednesday

80° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
1%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

The clouds finally started clearing out for today. Temperatures were still on the cool side in the mid 70s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s. Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s for the weekend.

Into the weekend and next week our main focus is the dry line. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of moisture is in our area to allow pop up storms to form along this dry line. Most of these rain chances will be late in the afternoon into the evening. Tuesday has a higher percent of rain chances from the dry line to a cold front. The dry line will be the cause of early showers. Then the cold front will come through bringing later showers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.