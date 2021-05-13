KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, May the 13th

The clouds finally started clearing out for today. Temperatures were still on the cool side in the mid 70s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s. Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s for the weekend.

Into the weekend and next week our main focus is the dry line. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of moisture is in our area to allow pop up storms to form along this dry line. Most of these rain chances will be late in the afternoon into the evening. Tuesday has a higher percent of rain chances from the dry line to a cold front. The dry line will be the cause of early showers. Then the cold front will come through bringing later showers.