Quiet conditions return to the Concho Valley following this morning’s cold front. Temperatures stayed held back into the 90s with northwesterly winds begin in some slightly cooler air. Tonight lows will cool off into the 50s for a comfortable evening tonight.

Friday, winds will switch from the southwest and increase, bringing in more warm air advection to the Concho Valley and that will send the temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and continue into the Mother’s Day weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are both poised to see record highs. Both have old records of 103 degrees in San Angelo and both set back in 2011. This weekend could easily see those record tied or broken as temperatures will top out at 105 for Saturday, and 104 for Sunday.

Monday the heat lingers into the work week before the high pressure begins to weaken and allows those temperatures to begin to cool off slightly.

Tuesday through Thursday, another round of some possible showers and storms as moisture moves back in from the southeast and resets the dryline back to the west of the region.