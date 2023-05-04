May the Fourth be with you, and may you get some of the rain for the afternoon and evening. Some showers and storms developed in the northern parts of the Concho Valley and will continue to linger into evening hours. Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s for most of the region with lows expected to fall back into the mid 60s.

Cinco De Mayo, a tad bit drier as rain chances dip slightly and temperatures increase into the mid 90s for afternoon highs.

Rain chances pick back up going into the weekend with a 20-30% chances of afternoon and evening storms for the area. Temperatures will still stay in the 90s for the majority of the forecast period.