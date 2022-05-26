Hope you enjoyed to cooler temperatures we saw the past few days, because the heat will return going into your Memorial Day Weekend. Afternoon highs have peaked in the mid 90s across much of the region and will continue to increase over the weekend.

This weekend afternoon highs are back above the triple digit mark for most of the Concho Valley with mostly clear skies. Certainly, will want to find ways to keep cool for the hot weekend and wrapping up the month of May.

The heat lingers through the rest of the month of May and we could see the hottest month of May on record. We are currently already tied for the hottest May on record and the warm up through this weekend will likely be more than enough to give 2022 the top spot.