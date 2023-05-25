A band of heavy showers and storms moved through the region early this morning with most of the rain falling in the central parts of the Concho Valley. Temperatures stayed in the low to mid 80s with higher dew points across the entire state. The dryline has pushed further to the west keeping those humid conditions in place for the area. Dew points are in the mid 60s around most of the state. Tonight, clouds will rebuild into the region with those humid conditions staying in place.

This Memorial Day Weekend, the upper level pattern will stay fairly quiet allowing the dryline to drive the weather for the Concho Valley. As the dryline slides eastward over the region, the chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase.

Next week, Tuesday and Wednesday will see the rain chances dip slightly as the dryline moves further east.