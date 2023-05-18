Storms moving into the Concho Valley from the west, dropping lots of lightning and rain for the western parts of the area. Temperatures reached up into the 90s for most of the region this afternoon. This evening lows will dip back down into the 60s as storms weaken in the evening and overnight hours.

Friday, showers and storms will begin to develop in the afternoon hours with and becoming more widespread in nature ahead of the cold front expected to arrive later Friday evening.

The weekend could see a bit of break for the storms, but isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend and into next weekend. Temperatures will cool down into behind the cold front with high in the 70s and 80s for Saturday and Sunday.