The hot and humid conditions continue across the Concho Valley, temperatures still soared into the 90s for the entire viewing area. Tonight overnight lows will slide back to the upper 60s and lower 70s, very reminiscent of last night.

Friday, rain chances will return for the area with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible developing during the afternoon hours as the dryline moves eastward. Severe chances will remain low, but some strong winds and hail will be possible.

Drier for the weekend, as temperatures continue the climb up into the triple digits. !00s will be expected across much of the state of Texas as a blocking high pattern sets up and locks us into a warming trend.

Temperatures throughout next week will continue to stay above 100 for afternoon highs with some more additional record highs being broken next week as well.