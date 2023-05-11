Mostly clear skies across the region with temperatures soaring into mid to upper 90s for the majority of the region. Conditions will stay clear into the evening and overnight hours with low in the 60s.

Friday, cloud coverage will start to increase throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening hours. Some storms could become severe with large hail, strong winds, and area of flooding possible.

Mother’s Day Weekend, showers and storms will persist for Saturday and Sunday with much cooler temperatures as high only reach up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Patches of heavy rainfall will linger across the state for the weekend and into the beginning of next workweek.