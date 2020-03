A completely different day from yesterday with sunshine and warm temps. Highs got to mid 70s in San Angelo with the other areas getting into the low 70s. Highs for the end of the week and weekend sit in the upper 60s. Sunday an increase in moisture from the Gulf brings late showers for the eastern part of our area.

Then warm air from the south becomes are main weather pattern for next week. It brings warm air and highs into the upper 70s.