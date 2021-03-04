KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 4th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Clear

San Angelo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

A nice warm day with low 80s and upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows are in the mid 40s. Clouds are slowly rolling in for the end of the week before a cold front. Friday a quick moving low pressure and cold front moves across the state. Winds are on the windy side as this system moves through. Winds get to 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour.

Friday is cooling down to the upper 60s and mid 60s on Saturday. This cold front is dry and keeping the Concho Valley dry. After that front we start to warm back up to the 70s. For the middle of next week clouds start to roll in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 47°

Friday

69° / 42°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 69° 42°

Saturday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 45°

Sunday

70° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 70° 49°

Monday

72° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 72° 56°

Tuesday

74° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 74° 59°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

64°

10 PM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

11 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

12 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

1 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

2 AM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

48°

7 AM
Clear
0%
48°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
67°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

63°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
63°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.