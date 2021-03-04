KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 4th

A nice warm day with low 80s and upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows are in the mid 40s. Clouds are slowly rolling in for the end of the week before a cold front. Friday a quick moving low pressure and cold front moves across the state. Winds are on the windy side as this system moves through. Winds get to 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour.

Friday is cooling down to the upper 60s and mid 60s on Saturday. This cold front is dry and keeping the Concho Valley dry. After that front we start to warm back up to the 70s. For the middle of next week clouds start to roll in.