KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 25th

It took its time to warm up into the low 70s. The clear skies stay into the evening and Friday. Overnight lows get to the low 40s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s. This front also brings a few isolated showers and storms late on Sunday.

The start of the week is warm with upper 70s. Wednesday a cold front cools our temperatures back down to the low 70s.