KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 25th
San Angelo66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
It took its time to warm up into the low 70s. The clear skies stay into the evening and Friday. Overnight lows get to the low 40s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s. This front also brings a few isolated showers and storms late on Sunday.
The start of the week is warm with upper 70s. Wednesday a cold front cools our temperatures back down to the low 70s.
San Angelo68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
7 Day
- Humidity