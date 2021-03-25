KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 25th

Clear

San Angelo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

It took its time to warm up into the low 70s. The clear skies stay into the evening and Friday. Overnight lows get to the low 40s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s. This front also brings a few isolated showers and storms late on Sunday.

The start of the week is warm with upper 70s. Wednesday a cold front cools our temperatures back down to the low 70s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 47°

Friday

84° / 55°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 84° 55°

Saturday

84° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 84° 50°

Sunday

70° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 70° 43°

Monday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 54°

Tuesday

86° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 86° 50°

Wednesday

67° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

4 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

6 AM
Clear
1%
48°

49°

7 AM
Clear
1%
49°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

68°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
68°

73°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
76°

79°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
79°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

