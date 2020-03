A nice break from stormy nights for the next few days. The cold air from these cold fronts comes to Concho Valley Friday and Saturday. Friday’s highs are in the low 60. Saturday’s highs are even cooler with highs in the mid 50s. A few clouds and sunshine with a breeze from the north.

Next week a quite weather pattern with warm temperatures. The upper atmosphere is in a zonal flow bringing warm air at the surface and in the upper atmosphere. This will bring 80s for the Concho Valley.