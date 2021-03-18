KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 18th
San Angelo63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado59°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Temperatures have stayed on the cool side. Highs got to the mid 60s and overnight lows mid 30s. The cool temperatures stay for the end of the week. Friday starts out chilly and warms up to the mid 60s.
The weekend and next weel is a quiet weather pattern. The Concho Valley average highs are 71 and average lows are in the mid 40s. This is what our week looks like with highs staying average and clear skies. Our next potential for rain is next week on Monday. This is bring a chance for some showers and storms.
San Angelo64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado59°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
7 Day
- Humidity