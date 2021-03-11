KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 11th

Clear

San Angelo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Cloudy and windy day with winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour for the Concho Valley. Our peak gusts got to the upper 30s. The cloud cover slowed our warm up as high barely got to the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures get down to the low 60s. The clouds and warm temperatures are staying for the Concho Valley. Highs get to the upper 70s. Winds stay on the strong side with 15 to 20 miles per hour from the south.

The weekend a low pressure brings rain chances and a cool down. A few rain chances on Saturday with a few areas that could see a storm or two. The Concho Valley is in a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. The front brings the cooler temperatures before the rain chances late on Saturday. Temperatures cool back down to normal for this time of year. Sunday it dries conditions back with upper 60s.

Thursday

72° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 63°

Friday

81° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 81° 63°

Saturday

80° / 47°
Cloudy/Wind
Cloudy/Wind 24% 80° 47°

Sunday

69° / 47°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 69° 47°

Monday

75° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 50°

Tuesday

79° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 46°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 41°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
8%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
7%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

