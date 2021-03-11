KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, March the 11th

Cloudy and windy day with winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour for the Concho Valley. Our peak gusts got to the upper 30s. The cloud cover slowed our warm up as high barely got to the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures get down to the low 60s. The clouds and warm temperatures are staying for the Concho Valley. Highs get to the upper 70s. Winds stay on the strong side with 15 to 20 miles per hour from the south.

The weekend a low pressure brings rain chances and a cool down. A few rain chances on Saturday with a few areas that could see a storm or two. The Concho Valley is in a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. The front brings the cooler temperatures before the rain chances late on Saturday. Temperatures cool back down to normal for this time of year. Sunday it dries conditions back with upper 60s.