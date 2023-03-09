A strong cold front sits over the Concho Valley bringing in those colder temperatures and cloud cover for today and into the evening. With it, will be the potential for an isolated rain shower or two in our northern counties Sterling, Coke and Runnels.

Highs only touched into the 50’s, 60’s in some of the more southern areas like Crockett, Sutton and Kimble counties. Lows tonight will drop down into the high 40’s taking us into that Friday.

That system will linger over us throughout the remainder of tomorrow and move off to the east early Friday evening dropping those night time temperatures down a few more degrees but keeping things clear for a real Saturday warm up.

Temperatures still going to be in the mid 60’s with winds turning out of the southwest as that front pushes out of our area and then by Friday night, lows will get back down into a more comfortable 55°F, allowing for a much more clear and warmer Saturday start.