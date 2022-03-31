Calmer winds across the region with mostly clear skies. Temperatures were perfect for springtime with afternoon highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly clear skies.

Friday, winds will turn out of the south and increase during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Gust will get up to 30 miles per hour. those southerly winds will also increase temperatures going into the weekend, afternoon highs will peak in the 80s with mostly clear skies.

Winds decrease just in time of the Rodeo Parade on Saturday, a short break from the gusty winds for those planning to head downtown. Grab that sun protection as mostly clear skies will persist and those sunburns can quickly sneak up on you.

Late Sunday and into Monday a weak upper trough moves into the state, that will create some isolated showers and storms, not severe expected and those storms will be very hit or miss in nature. Better rain chances will be along the northern Concho Valley and closer to Interstate 20.