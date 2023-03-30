A cloudy and humid start to this Thursday but those skies quickly cleared up as the wind started to pick up later this afternoon. Highs steadily climbing up into the mid 70s as well as some of those returning afternoon clouds.

Tonight winds are expected to pick up out of the south 20-30 MPH gusting up to 40 in some regions. Lows will drop down into 60s tonight so a bit warmer than usual.

Tomorrow those high winds persist throughout the day putting the Concho Valley into a Red Flag Warnings from 12pm to 8pm on Friday, as high winds, low dew points and dryer conditions settle in for the next few days.