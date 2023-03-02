Expect Rain showers and Thunderstorms early this afternoon with several warnings in effect for the Concho Valley. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will cover our area until 8:00 P.M. CST. That will keep the cloud cover lingering around well into the evening but quickly pushing off later tonight as those strong westerly winds start to die down. Stormy weather quickly moves more Easterly into early Friday morning setting up for a much more calm and clear Friday.

Winds will be out of the southwest 20-30MPH gusting up to 35 keeping that High Wind Warning in place until 12:00 A.M. CST. With that, we will see a Blowing Dust Advisory stay in effect until 9:00 P.M. CST tonight.

Highs will touch into the low 80’s getting to about 83°F as lows get down to the low 40’s. That will keep that Red Flag Warning around until 12:00 A.M. CST

Tomorrow expect things to be a bit less cloudy with breezy conditions as those temperatures drop down into the 70’s. A few cloudy throughout the day as temperatures drop down into the low 40’s again by the evening.