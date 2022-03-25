Red Flag Warning remain in effect for the majority of the Concho Valley until 7PM this evening. Temperatures climbed up into the mid to upper 70s across the region. Clear skies return to the area as high pressure builds over the western parts of the United States.

Friday, clear skies will continue and winds will calm down and turn more out of the south. Those southerly winds will really accelerate the warming trend going into next week. Upper 80s and low 90s expected for this weekend. Winds will begin to increase again with breezy conditions expected for the next several days.

Late Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday our next cold front will arriving in the area, dropping temperatures by about 10-15 degrees. This low pressure system will bring some a line of showers and storms across the area. Showers will begin to develop over the Concho Valley and move eastward, so the eastern parts of the Concho Valley will likely see the greatest chances for some rain.