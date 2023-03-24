It was very humid this afternoon across the Concho Valley with dewpoints in the 60s for most of this Thursday. Plenty of clouds throughout the sky for the morning as well as a few very isolated and light showers. Skies started to clear out as we went later into the afternoon. Another above average temperature day with afternoon highs once again up into the 80s for most of us. Winds have remained pretty calm and out of the south around 10 mph. Overnight our temps will take a drop with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. As we pass midnight we will see some showers move through the Concho Valley, these storms possibly severe with the biggest concern being hail and excessive winds.

Showers continue for our early morning hours on Friday pushing out of the area around 7 AM, though winds not going anywhere, and actually increasing for our afternoon tomorrow. A fire weather watch is in place for Friday 1 PM to 9PM. These winds that we’ll see tomorrow will be out of the west at 10-20 mph and increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Skies will really clear out through the afternoon with most of us seeing sunny skies, though possibly hazy due to these winds picking up dust, especially for northern areas. Temps tomorrow will only reach into the mid to upper 70s with a slight decrease in our highs. Going into the evening our temps drop to the upper 40s for lows. Winds will be out of the west at 25-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, though as we pass midnight winds decrease to 15-20 mph.

Another warm afternoon Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Winds decrease and will be out of the west northwest at 15 mph. Very sunny skies through the area as well. Going into the late night hours our lows will drop to the 40s. Overnight winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph though later becoming out of the south southeast. Skies overnight will be mostly clear.