A windy St. Patrick’s Day across the area, Red Flag Warning remain in effect through this evening with blowing dust and gust up to 45 MPH. Highest wind gust in San Angelo has been 49 MPH. Several wildfires have started or restarted across the Concho Valley. One in southeastern Reagan Co. another in the southeastern Glasscock Co. and southwestern Sterling Co. The Crews Gap Fire along the Runnels/Coleman Co. line has reignited due to the increased winds. Winds will begin to die down slightly this evening as a cold front passes to the north of the area. Temperatures across the area topped out in the 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s.

Cooler for Friday with winds more out of the northwest and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will turn back out of the south for Saturday allowing the afternoon temperatures to climb back up into the 80s by Sunday.

Rain returns to the Concho Valley late Sunday and into the early morning hours on Monday as the second of two cold fronts moves through the region. Some showers and thunderstorms could develop along the front bringing some much needed to rain to the area. After the front and cold front moves off to the east, those cooler temperatures will linger into the next week.