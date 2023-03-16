Warm and Windy across the Concho Valley ahead of a cold front set to arrive later this evening. Temperatures peaked in the 80s for the most of the area but will plummet back down into the mid 30s for overnight lows. Isolated showers and storms will develop as the front pushes further to the south.

St. Patrick’s Day, cooler for the region as afternoon highs stay in the 50s and winds stay out of the north. Some isolated showers and storms will develop in the evening along the southern parts of the Concho Valley.

This weekend, temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Increased cloud coverage and isolated rain chances will continue into the beginning of next week.

Next Tuesday, clouds will begin to break up allowing temperatures climb back up into the 60s and 70s by mid week.