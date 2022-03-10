Warm and windy across the Concho Valley but the cold air is on the way. Temperatures this afternoon topped out in upper 70s and lower 80s. Clear skies continued for the area with some clouds up in the Texas Panhandle as the cold front moves into the region.

Early Friday morning, cold front begin to move into the local area, winds will turn out of the north with gust up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will begin to plummet with afternoon highs struggling to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. 10% chances for some wintery mix, better chances will be off to the north and eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Some snow will be seen in the northern parts of the state. North of I-20 will see the greatest chance for some accumulation. Temperatures will stay right around the freezing point so little no accumulation is expected in the area.

Saturday, temperatures will quickly rebound back to the 60s with mostly clear skies. The clear skies and warming trend will continue into next week with a slight cool down on Tuesday as a short wave trough moves through the area.