KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, June the 4th

Another warm day with highs in the upper 90s. For the next several days we continue getting warmer. The first day start start triple digit highs is Sunday. The triple digits continue into the week until a cold front late Tuesday.

This cold front doesn’t bring any rain and only a brief break from the hot temperatures. It brings the Concho Valley highs back to the upper 90s.

Tropical Depression Cristobal only affects the most Eastern part of the state. The path moves North after making landfall on the Louisiana coastline.