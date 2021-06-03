KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, June the 3rd

Weather

A cool day with highs getting into the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies across the Concho Valley. A few pop up to isolated showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Overnight a few more clouds roll in with temperatures getting down to the low 60s. Friday seems the same with partly cloud skies and late afternoon, early evening pop up showers. Highs are in the the low 80s.

Into the weekend and into next week we repeat the patterns. A few afternoon pop up showers could be possible on Saturday and Monday. Temperatures are gradually warming. By the middle of next week we start to see more 90s and more sunshine.

Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

