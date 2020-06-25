KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, June the 25th

Highs got to the mid 90s for today. The evening cools back down bringing low 70s. A slow pattern of warming up for the rest of the week. Highs by Sunday get to upper 90s. Partly cloudy skies through the week and the weekend.

Monday is the first day of 100 degrees for highs in the Concho Valley. Tuesday the dry line moves East bring a chance for some pop up storms in the evening. Temperatures stay in the triple digits for the week as the weather pattern stays quiet with a high pressure over New Mexico and Colorodo.

