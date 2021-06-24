KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, June the 24th

It’s back to summer like conditions starting today. Highs got to the upper 90s for a few places in the Concho Valley. The Eastern counties saw more of mid 90s. The heat index isn’t that bad with only a few degrees above the actually temperature.

The rest of the week is back to summer. Temperatures get to the upper 90s with mostly clear skies. Heat Index are above triple digits for the end of the week. The weekend a few degree coolers for our highs. They get back to the mid 90s.

Another front is expected late on Sunday into Monday. Rain chances are possible Sunday and Monday as the front stalls out over the Concho Valley. It keeps rain chances until Tuesday. Temperatures get to the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. The coolest day is looking to be Tuesday with upper 80s.

Fair

San Angelo

94°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

