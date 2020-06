Another isolated showers across the Concho Valley for the evening. Highs for most of the area was in the mid 90s. San Angelo was a bit warmer with upper 90s. The evening cooling down to the low 70s. Friday another round of evening showers are possible. Most of them will be isolated and pop up. Highs are back in the mid 90s.

Next week we start a warming trend for our highs and lows. Upper 90s and a few triple digits will be our highs for the Concho Valley. Lows get closer to the mid 70s.