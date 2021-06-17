KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, June the 17th

Rinse, repeat, and recycle today with another typical summer day across the Concho Valley. Temperatures were mostly in the mid 90s. One or two areas got to the upper 90s. Heat index is a few degrees above what the actual temperatures. It feels like upper 90s for most people in the area.

The rest of the week is back to normal. Summer like conditions across the entire area. Highs are in the upper 90s. Clear skies and a light breeze will allow our heat index to be slightly higher. The first time we see getting above triple digits is the weekend. Sunday and Monday we could see a heat advisory issued. A possibility of isolated showers late Monday into Tuesday.

Fair

San Angelo

94°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Eden

92°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
