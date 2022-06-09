The heat in on. The heat will remain on for the foreseeable future as temperature linger along the century mark. Temperatures across the region peaked in the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies will also continue to high pressure remains strong over Texas. Overnight lows will fall back into mid to lower 70s.

The trend continues into the weekend as anyone headed up to Coleman for the rodeo or concert will expect to see above average temperatures.

Next week, afternoon highs will begin to decrease slightly, some increased cloud coverage by midweek could help the break up the string of 100 degree days. No significant rain chances expected for the Concho Valley over the next 7 days.