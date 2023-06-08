Mostly clear skies with temperatures reaching up into the 90s, as quiet conditions rebuild into the area following last night’s storms. Tonight, lows will cool back down into the 60s with clear skies continuing.

Friday will see another hot day with mostly clear skies, by the afternoon some clouds will build into the region with some isolated showers and thunderstorms moving through the evening and overnight hours. As those storms move off to the east, temperatures will continue the climb up into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Next week, mostly dry and hot as temperatures will consistently reach up into the triple digits. Rain chances next week will be slim to none as high pressure settles into the southern United States.