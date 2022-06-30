Hot with some afternoon clouds across the Concho Valley. A few stray showers tried developing in parts of Schleicher and Sutton counties, but the high pressure through the region has prevented any development. Temperatures across the region did top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Tonight, lows cool back down into the mid 70s and clouds will begin to clear out.

This weekend, some isolated showers and storms will be possible across the region for the Saturday and Sunday but most of the region will just see the increased cloud coverage as high pressure will continue to work to suppress any significant development.

Independence Day, afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 90s and hovering around the triple digit mark. Some afternoon cumulus clouds could build up at times, but no major changes are expected as the summer pattern remain strong over the state.