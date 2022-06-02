Last night’s storms were a welcomed relief as the heaviest rainfall moved through Sterling Co. through Coleman Co. late last night. Rainfall radar estimates between 1-1.5 inches fell in the northern counties with rain totals trailing off heading south.

The cold front has pushed through most of the Concho Valley pulling down those afternoon highs just a bit and turning the winds out of the northeast. Temperatures reach up in the upper 70s and 80s with the warmest temperatures in the south along I-10. Tonight, another round of showers and storms will be possible for the area, but will likely be later at night and continuing into the early morning hours on Friday.

Friday, temperatures remain at or below average for the beginning of June with afternoon highs in the 80s. Another round of some scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday, conditions will begin to dry out as winds pick up out of the south and temperatures will begin to climb up into the 90s and continue into the 100s for next week. Hot and dry conditions settle into place for next week with some possible records for Monday and Tuesday.