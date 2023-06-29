Slightly cooler across the area with sunny skies and breezy winds from the south with gust reaching up to 25 MPH, some of the western parts have seen winds gust up to 35 MPH. Breezy winds will continue into the evening and overnight hours with lows falling back down into the mid to low 70s.

For Friday, slightly cooler again as temperatures slow creep back down to average for the weekend. An upper level trough move into the area adding the opportunity for some isolated showers and storms to start of the month of July.

Fourth of July, rain chances become more isolated with afternoon temperatures reaching up into the upper 90s and a couple location cracking into the triple digit mark. Conditions will be slightly drier pulling the rain chances back down for the second half of the workweek.