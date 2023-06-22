The heat continues as temperatures climb up into the 100 and upper 90s. Eastern parts of the Concho Valley were slightly cooler, but the heat advisories continue until 9pm. Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings will likely continue into the afternoon and evening hours for the next several days.

Some scattered to isolated storms will develop during the afternoon hours for today and Friday but begin to decrease rain chances as we head into the weekend. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will begin to increase as winds pick up out of the southwest pushing temperatures back up to near 110 on Sunday.

The heat stays in place as the high pressure is expected to persist over the state of Texas for the week ahead.