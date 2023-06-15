Triple digit temps once again around the Concho Valley. Skies have been scattered with clouds for a lot of our Thursday. We’ve seen some thunderstorms develop into our eastern areas of the Concho Valley as well. Winds have been out of the west southwest around 15 mph, though gusting close to 25 mph. Through our evening we will see temps drop to the low to mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and we’ll continue to see some showers through our eastern counties. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph.

For our Friday afternoon we will return to the triple digits for our afternoon highs for the area. Tomorrow will possibly see an increase in our temps as well. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon and our winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph. As we go into the evening hours our temps will fall slightly, and reach the mid to upper 70s for our lows overnight. Skies will increase their cloud content and we’ll see some mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph, though as we go further into the evening our winds will shift out of the southeast.