KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, July the 9th

Another hot day with triple digits and upper 90s across the Concho Valley. It feels hotter outside with some humidity and sunny skies. High pressure and upper atmosphere ridge over New Mexico and Colorado do not move for the weekend and into next week. A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday 7pm.

The possibility of 110 and 109 for highs next week are possible. The heat advisory will likely be extended while these temperatures stay this hot. Lows are also on the high side with upper 70s and a few 80s.

