KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, July the 8th

Weather

Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows get into the upper 60s. We stay in this pattern for the rest of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Highs are in the low 90s. Humidity is on the lower side but we have enough moisture for muggy start to the days. Overnight lows are in the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday moisture comes back to the Concho Valley. Some uplift late on Sunday brings some showers back. This is due to a stalled out front that sits over our area. Temperatures stay in the low 90s. Some areas that see these showers could cool them down but increase the humidity. The front moves East by Monday. The rest of the week feeling like summer with mid 90s and plenty of sunshine.

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

86°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

