KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, July the 8th

Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows get into the upper 60s. We stay in this pattern for the rest of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Highs are in the low 90s. Humidity is on the lower side but we have enough moisture for muggy start to the days. Overnight lows are in the low 70s.

Sunday and Monday moisture comes back to the Concho Valley. Some uplift late on Sunday brings some showers back. This is due to a stalled out front that sits over our area. Temperatures stay in the low 90s. Some areas that see these showers could cool them down but increase the humidity. The front moves East by Monday. The rest of the week feeling like summer with mid 90s and plenty of sunshine.