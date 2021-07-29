KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, July the 29th

A few clouds allowed helped our temperatures to be a bit cooler to the mid 90s. This is a nice break of triple digits until Friday. The rest of the week it gets back to hot conditions. Triple digits are expected for most of the Concho Valley. We see a pattern of triple digit highs several days in a row with clear skies. This pattern give above average temperatures for the end of July.

Next week a front starts moves across the state bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures. The rain is not wide spread but the clouds will help temperatures. We get back to mid 90s keeping us below average for the month.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

94°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
