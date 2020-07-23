KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, July the 23rd

A hot Thursday with highs in the upper 90s for San Angelo and mid 90s for the rest of the Concho Valley. A partly cloudy skies into the end of the week and into the weekend. The weekend we have a few chances of rain in the afternoon. This is due to a Tropical Depression Eight that is slowly moving into the Southern part of Texas.

Lingering showers on Monday then it starts to dry off for next week. Watching the tropics as Tropical Storm Gonzalo goes into the Caribbean and could move closer to our state.