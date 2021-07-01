KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, July the 1st

Our one day of no rain chances. Temperatures got to the low 90s. Overnight temperatures are on the cooling side with low 70s and a few upper 60s. Friday a cold front starts moving south. Friday evening we have a slight chance of rain in the Northern counties.

Saturday rain chances are at 30 percent chance. The evening and heat of the day is expecting a few pop up showers and storms. This pattern is much like what we saw during the week. Sunday rain chances are late in the evening. Winds are coming from the North in the upper atmosphere. This will help keep highs in the upper 80s.

Monday has a good amount of rain for the Concho Valley. Temperatures cool down to mid 80s. This is due to cooler air and a cool down from the rain chances.

Sunny

San Angelo

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Generally clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Showers in the Vicinity

Robert Lee

89°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Generally clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

87°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.