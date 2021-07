Another day with mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Temperatures got to the low 90s and clear skies. The rest of the week looks more like a normal week in July. Temperatures mid 90s. Clear skies could add a few degrees to the highs. Overnight lows stay consistent with low 70s.

Looking into next week a low pressure starts to form. This moves South slowly and could bring back rain for the Concho Valley. If the front continues through the area temperatures could cool down.