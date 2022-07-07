The heat continue for Concho Valley, and while the afternoon highs in the 100s has been brutal, the overnight lows have in the upper 70s, preventing the area from really cooling off overnight. That trend will continue into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday could see some isolated showers and storms as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico begin moving into the area from the southeast. That increased moisture could spark a few showers, but they will be short lived as the upper level ridge will continue to work to suppress any significant develop.

Temperatures remain in the 100s going into the next week as some locations will encroach on record breaking levels. Late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning a cold front will move into the region and start to break up the extra hot pattern that we have been in. That will allow temperatures will tumble back down into the upper 90s for some and increase rain chances by mid week.