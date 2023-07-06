Temperatures have once again reached up into the mid to upper to 90s across the region. Some afternoon cloud coverage developed into throughout the Concho Valley, but the rain is staying mostly off to the south and east of the area.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will slowly creep back up into the triple digits for afternoon highs, supported by breezy winds from the south and high pressure from the west. That tranquil pattern is expected to persist through the weekend and through next week as well.