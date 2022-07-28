An increase in the afternoon cloud coverage across the state, but otherwise the summer pattern is business as usual with temperatures reaching into upper 90s and low 100s. Warm overnight as temperatures slide back down to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Slightly change in the pattern for the weekend as temperatures could off by a degree or two, plus the increased instability could spark a few isolated showers and storms across region. The best rain chances, while still slim, will remain in the northern parts of the Concho Valley.

Sunday, the upper level ridge strengthens back over the southern United States, pulling those rain chances back down and the afternoon temperatures back up for next week.